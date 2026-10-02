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Caucasus security inseparable from three nations, says DefMin Yaşar Güler

Caucasus security inseparable from three nations, says DefMin Yaşar Güler

Elif Şanlı
14:31, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:32, 02/10/2026, Friday
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Caucasus security inseparable from three nations, says DefMin Yaşar Güler
Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler emphasized that Caucasus security is indivisible from that of Ankara, Baku and Tbilisi during trilateral talks in Shusha, stressing that joint energy and transport projects require collective protection amid the region's transformation.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler convened with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts in Shusha on Friday for a trilateral defense ministers' meeting, declaring that the security of the Caucasus cannot be separated from that of the three neighboring states. Speaking in the Azerbaijani city he described as the heart of the country's culture, Güler said Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia are bound by shared history, geography and mutual trust, representing friendly neighbors with deep-rooted connections.

The three defense ministers gathered as the South Caucasus undergoes what Güler characterized as a significant transformation, with the parties seeking to deepen strategic cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic frameworks into multidimensional partnerships. The meeting brought together Azerbaijani Defense Minister General Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani alongside Güler for discussions on regional stability.

Regional security and energy projects

Güler stressed that existing energy, transportation and communication networks linking the three countries serve as pillars of both economic development and regional stability, noting that protecting these critical assets represents a collective responsibility for all three governments. "Ensuring the security of these projects is the shared responsibility of our countries," he said, pointing to joint military exercises and professional training exchanges as practical manifestations of this security commitment.

The defense minister asserted that the security of the broader Caucasus region remains fundamentally intertwined with the national security of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, rejecting any approach that would compartmentalize their safety. "The security of the Caucasus cannot be considered separately from the security of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia," Güler stated during the gathering in the liberated city.

Support for peace and territorial integrity

Ankara welcomed recent progress toward establishing sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with Güler expressing firm belief that the emerging era would generate fresh opportunities for comprehensive regional cooperation. "We believe this new era will create new opportunities for cooperation in the South Caucasus through the joint efforts of the countries in the region," he said, adding: "Here, Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation is of particular importance."

Güler reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the independence and territorial integrity of both Georgia and Azerbaijan, pledging to advance trust and solidarity among the three nations in the coming period. "In the coming days we are ready to further advance the existing trust and solidarity among our three countries in a way that serves peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Caucasus," he said.

Aside from the trilateral sessions, Güler held separate bilateral meetings with Hasanov and Chikovani to discuss specific aspects of bilateral defense relations, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry. The ministry confirmed that Güler and Hasanov met ahead of the main trilateral gathering while Chikovani's meeting occurred during the broader visit to Shusha.

Titles :yaşar gülerzakir hasanovirakli chikovanishushaazerbaijangeorgiacaucasusdefense cooperationtrilateral meeting
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