Zelenskyy says Putin ordered end to 'rules of war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of ordering military commanders to abandon restrictions governing air campaigns, telling the Financial Times that intercepted Kremlin communications indicate Moscow plans to intensify strikes on major cities before winter.

'No rules' campaign

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence agencies obtained the information in September as Russia intensified attacks on Kyiv. "He said there are no rules now," Zelenskyy told the newspaper, adding that Moscow aims to isolate Ukraine's largest cities — including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa — as cold weather approaches. Lviv, a key logistics hub near the Polish border, also features in the alleged plan, according to Ukrainian and European security officials cited by the outlet.

Nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure

Ukrainian officials said Moscow intends to target nuclear facilities to sever them from the power grid and increase pressure on Kyiv to accept Russian demands by early 2027. Zelenskyy stated that attacks had expanded beyond energy and military sites to schools, telecommunications hubs and data centers, describing the campaign as an effort to pressure civilians through sustained bombardment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the accusation, saying: "Russia's armed forces do not strike schools or hospitals."

Drone development and allied support

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is developing five models of high-speed interceptor drones, with approximately 400 units of one variant expected by late October, though Kyiv faces critical shortages of engines. "Engines (are) the key, we really import a lot of engines," he said, noting that while US-made F-16 fighter jets have proven effective against Russian jet-powered drones, about half of Ukraine's aircraft remain in Europe for extended repairs. He called for maintenance work to be moved to Ukraine and told the newspaper that US and European governments lack sufficient political will to force Putin to end the war, stating: "Not enough, of course not enough."