US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that European countries have agreed to release a "massive amount" of their heavily stocked diesel oil reserves, stating in a social media post that the process would begin immediately.

Immediate implementation

"Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The process will begin immediately," he added. The declaration came one day after the US president indicated he might request that European nations tap their reserves to help bring down fuel prices.

Market implications

Trump did not specify which European countries would participate in the release or provide exact volume figures for the proposed drawdown. The move reflects ongoing efforts by Washington to leverage allied strategic reserves to manage global energy costs amid market volatility.

Allied coordination

The announcement marks the latest instance of US efforts to influence global energy markets through international coordination. Previous releases from strategic reserves have been utilized during periods of supply disruption to stabilize prices.