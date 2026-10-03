Trump says Europe to release 'massive amount' of diesel oil
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that European nations have agreed to release a "massive amount" of their heavily stocked diesel oil reserves, stating that the process would begin immediately following his Thursday suggestion that such action could help bring down fuel prices.
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that European countries have agreed to release a "massive amount" of their heavily stocked diesel oil reserves, stating in a social media post that the process would begin immediately.
Immediate implementation
"Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The process will begin immediately," he added. The declaration came one day after the US president indicated he might request that European nations tap their reserves to help bring down fuel prices.
Market implications
Trump did not specify which European countries would participate in the release or provide exact volume figures for the proposed drawdown. The move reflects ongoing efforts by Washington to leverage allied strategic reserves to manage global energy costs amid market volatility.
Allied coordination
The announcement marks the latest instance of US efforts to influence global energy markets through international coordination. Previous releases from strategic reserves have been utilized during periods of supply disruption to stabilize prices.