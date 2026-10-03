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Moldova says five Russian weapons violated airspace, exploded

Moldova says five Russian weapons violated airspace, exploded

Elif Şanlı
14:28, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 14:30, 03/10/2026, Saturday
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Moldova says five Russian weapons violated airspace, exploded
Moldova’s president Maia Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced that five Russian aerial weapons including Banderol missiles and drones had violated the country's airspace and exploded on its territory, warning that Moscow's attacks on neighboring Ukraine are “dangerously reaching” her country and that the Kremlin is putting lives at risk across the continent.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced on Saturday that five Russian aerial weapons, including Banderol missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, had violated the nation's airspace and detonated on its territory. Writing on the social media platform X, she stated that Russia's attacks on neighboring Ukraine are “dangerously reaching Moldova,” adding that “Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped.”

The head of state's warning came as her government grapples with escalating incidents of weaponry from the ongoing conflict crossing into Moldovan territory, raising alarm over regional security implications.

Official condemnation and diplomatic summons

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incursions, reporting that drone fragments were discovered outside Causeni, near the village of Dubovca, between the localities of Delacau and Puhaceni, and near Crocmaz. The ministry noted that one incident near Crocmaz caused a vegetation fire and property damage, emphasizing that “Russia's war against Ukraine continues to pose concrete threats to our country and to the security of the entire region.”

On Thursday, the ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov to Chisinau to deliver a formal protest after three additional drones violated Moldovan airspace in a single day, with two of the aircraft crashing and exploding on national territory. Officials noted that the country has recorded eight separate airspace violations over the past seven days, marking a sharp escalation in cross-border incidents.

Russian envoy rejects allegations

Ambassador Ozerov rejected Chisinau's allegations during his visit to the Foreign Ministry, accusing Moldovan authorities of ignoring Moscow's proposals to jointly investigate the drone incidents. “We are fed up with unsubstantiated accusations,” he told state-run news agency Tass, adding that Russian officials “have received no evidence that the drone is of Russian origin.”

Moscow did not immediately comment on the specific allegations regarding Saturday's reported violations. The incidents come amid a growing number of protests from European countries regarding alleged Russian drone incursions into their airspace, claims that Russian officials have consistently denied.

Titles :maia sandumoldovarussiaoleg ozerovchisinaurussian dronesmoldova airspaceukraine war
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