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Türkiye, France sign defense cooperation road map

Türkiye, France sign defense cooperation road map

Elif Şanlı
14:16, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 14:21, 03/10/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye, France sign defense cooperation road map
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The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that Ankara and Paris have signed a defense cooperation road map, describing the agreement as a meaningful step toward strengthening strategic dialogue and advancing mutual interests in defense.

Türkiye and France have signed a defense cooperation road map as part of efforts to bolster bilateral military ties, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday, marking a tangible outcome of recent positive exchanges between the two countries' leadership.

High-Level Consultations

Director General for Defense and Security Lt. Gen. Ilkay Altindag held a series of meetings in Paris with senior French defense officials, including Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo, Military Chief of Staff Gen. Vincent Giraud, and Director General for International Relations and Strategy Guillaume Ollagnier. The discussions addressed bilateral defense relations, strategic dialogue, and opportunities to further develop existing cooperation, while reaffirming the importance of maintaining regular and results-oriented contacts.

Concrete Cooperation

The ministry said in a statement that the signing represents an important step toward further developing defense cooperation and strengthening strategic dialogue between the two nations. "The signing demonstrates that the mutually positive messages recently conveyed by the leaders of the two countries have translated into a meaningful and concrete step of cooperation in the field of defense," the statement said.

"The road map aims to strengthen strategic dialogue through regular and results-oriented contacts and further advance cooperation based on the mutual benefit of the two countries," the ministry added. The agreement follows recent diplomatic outreach between Ankara and Paris, signaling a warming of ties in the defense sector after periods of tension.

Titles :türkiyefrancedefense cooperationturkish national defense ministryankara paris relationsstrategic dialogueilkay altindagalice rufo
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