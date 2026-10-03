Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday that torrential rains have inflicted severe damage across parts of the country, describing the night as especially difficult in the Albacete municipality of Madrigueras while confirming one fatality in the flooding. The adverse weather has submerged homes and swept away vehicles in multiple regions, prompting emergency services to deploy rescue teams to affected areas.

Government response

Sanchez wrote on the social media platform X that authorities are closely monitoring the unfolding crisis. "The torrential and persistent rains of the last few hours have caused severe damage in many areas of our region. This night has been especially tough in Madrigueras (Albacete)," he said, urging citizens to follow instructions issued through official emergency channels.

The premier expressed condolences to the victim's family, writing: "All my affection to the family of the woman who has passed away due to the flooding, and all our support and solidarity to the affected neighbors." His remarks came after local media reported that one person died and 90 others were rescued Friday amid flash floods that struck south-central and eastern Spain.

Weather outlook

Forecasters have warned that torrential rain and potentially damaging flooding are expected to continue in eastern Spain over the coming days as cold upper air moves over warm air. Meteorologists predict the unstable conditions will persist, maintaining the risk of further inundation in vulnerable areas.