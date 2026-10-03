Home
Türkiye
Ankara
Türkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day, OTS anniversary

Türkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day, OTS anniversary

Elif Şanlı
14:15, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 14:19, 03/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day, OTS anniversary
File photo

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday marked Turkic States Cooperation Day and the 17th anniversary of the Organization of Turkic States founding agreement, emphasizing institutionalized solidarity ahead of Ankara hosting the bloc's 13th summit later this month.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday marked the annual Turkic States Cooperation Day and the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in an official statement emphasizing institutionalized solidarity among member nations.

Shared heritage and institutional bonds

The ministry highlighted the bloc's evolution into a formal platform for regional cooperation. "The Organization of Turkic States, drawing strength from our shared history, language, and bonds of brotherhood, has evolved into an important platform that institutionalizes our solidarity and strengthens our cooperation," the ministry said.

Ankara to host 13th summit

The statement noted that Türkiye will host the organization’s upcoming leaders' meeting in the capital. "The 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which our country will host on Oct. 29-30, will take this partnership even further," it said, adding that the gathering aims to deepen strategic coordination among member states.

Vision for the Turkic Century

Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to converting regional potential into collective prosperity. "Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to transform the human, economic, and strategic potential of the Turkic world into shared prosperity and to build the Turkic Century in unity and solidarity," the ministry added. The Nakhchivan Agreement was signed on Oct. 3, 2007, establishing the formal cooperation mechanism that preceded the current organization.

Titles :organization of turkic statesotsturkic states cooperation daynakhchivan agreementturkish foreign ministryankaraturkic century
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026