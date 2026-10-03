The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday marked the annual Turkic States Cooperation Day and the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in an official statement emphasizing institutionalized solidarity among member nations.

Shared heritage and institutional bonds

The ministry highlighted the bloc's evolution into a formal platform for regional cooperation. "The Organization of Turkic States, drawing strength from our shared history, language, and bonds of brotherhood, has evolved into an important platform that institutionalizes our solidarity and strengthens our cooperation," the ministry said.

Ankara to host 13th summit

The statement noted that Türkiye will host the organization’s upcoming leaders' meeting in the capital. "The 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which our country will host on Oct. 29-30, will take this partnership even further," it said, adding that the gathering aims to deepen strategic coordination among member states.

Vision for the Turkic Century

Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to converting regional potential into collective prosperity. "Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to transform the human, economic, and strategic potential of the Turkic world into shared prosperity and to build the Turkic Century in unity and solidarity," the ministry added. The Nakhchivan Agreement was signed on Oct. 3, 2007, establishing the formal cooperation mechanism that preceded the current organization.