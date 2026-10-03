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Türkiye condemns the Houthi attack on Prophet's Mosque infrastructure

Türkiye condemns the Houthi attack on Prophet's Mosque infrastructure

Elif Şanlı
01:59, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 02:08, 03/10/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye condemns the Houthi attack on Prophet's Mosque infrastructure
Türkiye's Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Friday condemned the Houthi strike on civilian infrastructure serving Islam's second holiest site, vowing that Ankara will continue to stand by Riyadh under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership.

Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Friday condemned a Houthi attack on infrastructure serving the Prophet's Mosque in Medina. "Any attack targeting the sanctity, peace, and security of the Two Holy Mosques is an unacceptable affront directed at the shared sensitivities of the entire Islamic world," he said on X.

Duran expressed hope that such attacks will end soon. The strike marks the latest escalation against the Kingdom.

Vow to stand by Riyadh

"Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye will continue to stand by Saudi Arabia," Duran added. The statement underscores Ankara's commitment to the Kingdom.

The attack comes amid renewed volatility in the region. Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of damage.

Titles :burhanettin duranprophets mosquemedinasaudi arabiayemenhouthistürkiyerecep tayyip erdogan
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