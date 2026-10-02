UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday characterized an altercation in the cockpit of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv as a "terrorist act," praising Indian captain Smit Machchhar as a "true hero" for demonstrating courage and responsibility during the emergency diversion to northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Incident details

"Indian captain Smit Machchhar deserves every appreciation," Gargash said on the social media platform X, describing him as a "true hero" who demonstrated both professionalism and "moral sense in the darkest circumstances." "In confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility," the presidential adviser added, praising the crew's actions during the crisis.

Emergency landing

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was granted permission to make an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk on Wednesday after an altercation occurred in the flight deck, according to the Dubai-based airline. The carrier said crew members secured the aircraft before it diverted safely, with all 174 passengers and crew subsequently reported safe and accounted for following the unscheduled stop in Saudi territory.

Injuries reported

Airport officials in Tabuk said both the captain and first officer were injured during the cockpit disturbance and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Flydubai confirmed earlier that the altercation had occurred between crew members aboard the Boeing 737, though the airline did not characterize the nature of the disturbance or identify the individuals involved in the incident.