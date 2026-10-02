Home
World
Middle East
UAE adviser labels flydubai cockpit incident ‘terrorist act’

UAE adviser labels flydubai cockpit incident ‘terrorist act’

Yenişafak English AA
15:35, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:40, 02/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UAE adviser labels flydubai cockpit incident ‘terrorist act’
AA
File photo

Anwar Gargash praises Indian captain Smit Machchhar as a "true hero" for his handling of the emergency, saying the crew demonstrated courage and responsibility during the altercation aboard flight FZ1073 that forced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia with 174 passengers aboard.

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday characterized an altercation in the cockpit of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv as a "terrorist act," praising Indian captain Smit Machchhar as a "true hero" for demonstrating courage and responsibility during the emergency diversion to northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Incident details

"Indian captain Smit Machchhar deserves every appreciation," Gargash said on the social media platform X, describing him as a "true hero" who demonstrated both professionalism and "moral sense in the darkest circumstances." "In confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility," the presidential adviser added, praising the crew's actions during the crisis.

Emergency landing

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was granted permission to make an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk on Wednesday after an altercation occurred in the flight deck, according to the Dubai-based airline. The carrier said crew members secured the aircraft before it diverted safely, with all 174 passengers and crew subsequently reported safe and accounted for following the unscheduled stop in Saudi territory.

Injuries reported

Airport officials in Tabuk said both the captain and first officer were injured during the cockpit disturbance and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Flydubai confirmed earlier that the altercation had occurred between crew members aboard the Boeing 737, though the airline did not characterize the nature of the disturbance or identify the individuals involved in the incident.

Titles :anwar gargashsmit machchharflydubaitabuksaudi arabiadubaitel avivmiddle east
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026