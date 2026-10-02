Women and girls account for 53% of the 22 million additional people projected to face food insecurity by year-end due to the Middle East escalation and disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, according to a UN Women analysis released Friday.

Disproportionate burden

The analysis said that 11.7 million women and girls across 28 countries face heightened food insecurity risks, adding to an estimated 208 million already undernourished. UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said: "When food becomes scarce, women eat less and last," noting that women frequently shift to less nutritious diets or skip meals to prioritize family members.

Regional risks intensify

Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have driven up energy, fertilizer and transport costs, pushing food prices higher across affected regions, the analysis noted. Countries including South Sudan, Sudan, Haiti, Yemen and Palestine face concentrated risks where multiple vulnerabilities overlap, it added.

Call for targeted assistance

UN Women called for immediate food and cash assistance alongside nutrition, protection, livelihoods and agricultural support programs. The organization said that resources must target areas where women and girls face overlapping risks and arrive ahead of agricultural seasons to maximize impact.