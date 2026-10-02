Home
World
Middle East
Women 53% of 22M facing added food insecurity from Mideast escalation: UN

Women 53% of 22M facing added food insecurity from Mideast escalation: UN

Elif Şanlı
12:34, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 12:35, 02/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Women 53% of 22M facing added food insecurity from Mideast escalation: UN
File photo

UN Women analysis released Friday projects that 22 million additional people will face food insecurity by year-end due to the Middle East escalation and Strait of Hormuz disruptions, with women and girls comprising 53% of those at risk across 28 countries and adding to an existing 208 million already undernourished.

Women and girls account for 53% of the 22 million additional people projected to face food insecurity by year-end due to the Middle East escalation and disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, according to a UN Women analysis released Friday.

Disproportionate burden

The analysis said that 11.7 million women and girls across 28 countries face heightened food insecurity risks, adding to an estimated 208 million already undernourished. UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said: "When food becomes scarce, women eat less and last," noting that women frequently shift to less nutritious diets or skip meals to prioritize family members.

Regional risks intensify

Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have driven up energy, fertilizer and transport costs, pushing food prices higher across affected regions, the analysis noted. Countries including South Sudan, Sudan, Haiti, Yemen and Palestine face concentrated risks where multiple vulnerabilities overlap, it added.

Call for targeted assistance

UN Women called for immediate food and cash assistance alongside nutrition, protection, livelihoods and agricultural support programs. The organization said that resources must target areas where women and girls face overlapping risks and arrive ahead of agricultural seasons to maximize impact.

Titles :un womennyaradzayi gumbonzvandastrait of hormuzmiddle east crisisyemenpalestinefood insecuritygender equality
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026