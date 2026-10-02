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Saudi Arabia says Houthis targeted holy cities three times since 2017

Saudi Arabia says Houthis targeted holy cities three times since 2017

Elif Şanlı
12:06, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 12:10, 02/10/2026, Friday
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Saudi Arabia says Houthis targeted holy cities three times since 2017
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Saudi Arabia has accused Yemen’s Houthi group of attempting to target Islam’s two holiest cities in three separate incidents since 2017, including two drone attacks this month that coalition officials said threatened the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, drawing sharp condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said a drone attack early Tuesday targeted a power station in Medina, knocking a transformer out of service without affecting the electricity grid. He described the incident as an "extension of this extremist militia’s approach in attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques," according to official Saudi statements.

Maliki said investigation findings proved Houthi involvement. "Investigation findings, operational data and examination of debris from the drone used in the attack proved the Houthi militia’s involvement in planning and carrying out this act," he said, adding that the coalition would continue taking measures to protect the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims.

Mecca interception

On Sept. 16, Maliki said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered restricted airspace. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz condemned the attempt, saying violating the sanctity of holy sites provoked the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Abdul Mohsen al-Qasim, an imam at the Prophet’s Mosque, said during a Friday sermon that attacking Mecca and Medina was "a grave offense before God."

2017 precedent and denials

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said the Sept. 16 incident marked the second alleged attempt to target Mecca after an earlier incident in July 2017, when the coalition announced it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward the holy city over Taif province. The Houthis rejected the 2017 allegation, stating their missile forces had targeted only the Taif military base and not Mecca itself.

The group also swiftly rejected the Sept. 16 accusation, with leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and political bureau member Hizam al-Assad issuing denials. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on X that any attack targeting Mecca should be condemned, but described reports of an intercepted drone as "merely a claim" that could not serve as a basis for accusing any party.

Regional condemnation

Saudi announcements prompted condemnation from Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Syria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Somalia, according to statements reviewed by Anadolu. The Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation also issued condemnations, with several statements warning that attacks involving Mecca would offend Muslims worldwide.

Titles :saudi arabiayemenhouthismeccamedinaturki al-malikitwo holy mosquessaudi-led coalition
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