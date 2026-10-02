Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday called for efforts to secure Israel's complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the rebuilding of state authority under a single military command, warning that continued occupation risks sparking renewed conflict in the south.

Unified state authority

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to the southern city of Nabatieh, Salam outlined his vision for stabilizing the country. "The real way forward is in mobilizing whatever resources and support we can to achieve a full Israeli withdrawal and rebuild a capable and effective state ... with one army and one decision-making (authority)," he said. "Such an approach would help spare Lebanon from new wars and remove pretexts for launching a new attack or expanding the current one."

Rejection of delayed settlement

The premier warned that Lebanon could not afford to wait for a comprehensive regional peace agreement to resolve its immediate security crisis. "That settlement may come or may not come, or it could be delayed for years, and if it happens, it may come at our expense," Salam said. He listed immediate priorities as halting attacks, securing withdrawal, and allowing displaced residents to return safely to restore livelihoods and revive southern communities.

Continued violations

Despite a US-sponsored "framework formula" signed on June 26 providing for gradual Israeli withdrawal, attacks have persisted and occupation forces remain in southern areas. Israeli military operations since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,413 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.