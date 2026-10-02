Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Medina power station

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned a drone attack blamed on Yemen's Houthis that targeted a power distribution station serving the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, calling the assault a "grave provocation" against regional peace and security.

Attack on civilian infrastructure

The Sept. 29 strike hit the Taibah power distribution station, a civilian facility supplying electricity to the Prophet's Mosque — one of Islam's Two Holy Mosques. Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said an investigation of debris confirmed Houthi involvement in the assault, which disabled one transformer without disrupting the broader electricity grid.

Islamabad's condemnation

The Foreign Ministry called for an "immediate and unconditional" end to such actions and reaffirmed its "unwavering solidarity" with the kingdom. "The sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims must be respected under all circumstances," the ministry said. It added that Islamabad supports Saudi efforts to safeguard the mosques and protect pilgrims visiting the holy sites.

Regional security concerns

Islamabad characterized the assault as a threat to regional stability and expressed firm backing for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We stand firmly with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to safeguard the Two Holy Mosques, protect its people and ensure the safety of pilgrims," the ministry added. The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in the region involving Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure.