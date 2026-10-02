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Israel's top court overturns ban on Arab lists in election

Israel's top court overturns ban on Arab lists in election

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14:44, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:47, 02/10/2026, Friday
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Israel's top court overturns ban on Arab lists in election
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Israel's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that two Arab electoral lists may contest the October 27 parliamentary election, overturning a Central Elections Committee decision that had sought to disqualify the Joint List and United Arab List while separately advising a third candidate to withdraw his candidacy.


Israel's Supreme Court on Friday overturned a Central Elections Committee decision barring two Arab electoral lists from running in the October 27 Knesset election, ruling that both alliances remain eligible to contest the parliamentary poll despite right-wing efforts to disqualify them. The justices ruled by majority that Ofer Cassif — a lawmaker with the Joint List — was eligible to stand for re-election, according to Israel's Channel 12. "In addition, the judges unanimously decided to allow both the United Arab List and the Joint List to participate in the election," the channel reported, noting that the ruling clears the final obstacle for the Arab alliances to campaign for seats in the 120-member parliament.

Candidate withdraws following court guidance

Sami Abu Shehadeh, leader of the National Democratic Assembly party and a candidate on the Joint List slate, announced Thursday evening that he was withdrawing his candidacy after receiving guidance from the high court. A majority of judges had signaled their intention to disqualify him specifically, prompting his withdrawal before Friday's formal ruling on the appeals.

Right-wing pressure to exclude Arab parties

Arab citizens constitute approximately 20 percent of Israel's population of 10 million, with opinion polls projecting Arab lawmakers to secure between 12 and 14 seats in the 120-member Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power faction, and other right-wing groups submitted the disqualification requests to the Central Elections Committee in September, which initially approved the bans before the Supreme Court intervention.

Titles :israelknesset electionjoint listunited arab listofer cassifsami abu shehadehbenjamin netanyahuitamar ben-gvirarab partiesisraeli supreme court
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