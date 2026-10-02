Home
World
Africa
Pakistan rescues four sailors from Somali pirates

Pakistan rescues four sailors from Somali pirates

Yenişafak English AA
14:43, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:46, 02/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Pakistan rescues four sailors from Somali pirates
AA
File Photo

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that four Pakistani crew members held hostage by pirates off the Somali coast have been safely rescued and are due to arrive in Karachi on Saturday, while the bodies of three deceased sailors are also being repatriated amid ongoing efforts to secure the remaining captives.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Friday that four Pakistani sailors held captive by pirates off the Somali coast have been safely rescued following diplomatic efforts by Islamabad. The survivors are due to arrive in Karachi on Saturday alongside the repatriated remains of three crew members who perished during the ordeal.

Breakthrough and casualties

The rescue marks a significant development in the hijacking of the Palau-flagged oil tanker Honour 25, which was seized off Somalia's northern coast on April 21 while en route to Mogadishu, according to the EU Naval Force's Operation Atalanta. The Foreign Minister attributed the successful extraction to "sustained efforts" by Pakistan's Foreign Office and its Embassy in Djibouti, noting that the vessel was carrying 17 crew members when it was attacked.

Dar said the bodies of the three deceased Pakistani sailors are being repatriated along with the rescued crew, offering sympathies to their families on the social media platform X. "My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, who are going through a deeply painful time," he said.

Remaining hostages

Three other Pakistani crew members remain aboard the vessel with its captain, the Foreign Minister stated. "We are actively coordinating with our friendly countries to facilitate their safe extraction and earliest possible return to Pakistan," Dar said.

Titles :pakistansomaliaishaq darkarachipiracyhonour 25operation atalantaeu naval forcehostage rescue
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026