Pakistan rescues four sailors from Somali pirates

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Friday that four Pakistani sailors held captive by pirates off the Somali coast have been safely rescued following diplomatic efforts by Islamabad. The survivors are due to arrive in Karachi on Saturday alongside the repatriated remains of three crew members who perished during the ordeal.

Breakthrough and casualties

The rescue marks a significant development in the hijacking of the Palau-flagged oil tanker Honour 25, which was seized off Somalia's northern coast on April 21 while en route to Mogadishu, according to the EU Naval Force's Operation Atalanta. The Foreign Minister attributed the successful extraction to "sustained efforts" by Pakistan's Foreign Office and its Embassy in Djibouti, noting that the vessel was carrying 17 crew members when it was attacked.

Dar said the bodies of the three deceased Pakistani sailors are being repatriated along with the rescued crew, offering sympathies to their families on the social media platform X. "My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, who are going through a deeply painful time," he said.

Remaining hostages

Three other Pakistani crew members remain aboard the vessel with its captain, the Foreign Minister stated. "We are actively coordinating with our friendly countries to facilitate their safe extraction and earliest possible return to Pakistan," Dar said.