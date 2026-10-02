Türkiye condemns Houthi attack on Prophet’s Mosque infrastructure





The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday strongly condemned an attack by Yemen’s Houthi group on civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia. The ministry warned that such actions threaten the Kingdom’s sovereignty and security while targeting the sacred values of the Islamic world.

"We strongly condemn the Houthis’ attack on civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina," the ministry said in a statement. "These provocative attacks, which threaten Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and security and target the sacred values of the Islamic world, must end immediately and unconditionally," it added.

Support for Saudi Arabia

Ankara also reiterated its firm support for the Kingdom and urged restraint amid ongoing regional tensions. The ministry emphasized the importance of avoiding further escalatory measures that could undermine security across the region.

"We reiterate our strong support for Saudi Arabia and emphasize the need to avoid steps that would further escalate tensions in the region," the ministry said. The statement underscores Türkiye’s diplomatic alignment with Riyadh regarding threats to Saudi territorial integrity and religious institutions.