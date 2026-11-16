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Call for a shake-up at the top

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Nvidia should look outside the company for a new chief executive after founder Jensen Huang resigned last week. “This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company, that just with what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shakeup,” Bessent told Fox News.

US President Donald Trump has recommended Apple’s Executive Chair Tim Cook as the next chief executive of the American chipmaker. Huang stepped down on Nov. 12 after leading Nvidia for more than three decades and acknowledging an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, the former chief executive of Singapore-based cloud firm Megaspeed, who has been identified in media reports as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT AFP

Compliance lapses and Singapore sales

Praising Huang as an innovator, Bessent argued that technological leadership does not excuse compliance lapses. He noted that federal regulators at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which supervises national banks, would swiftly remove executives over similar oversight failures in the financial sector.

Bessent questioned whether Nvidia ignored warning signs involving shell companies in Singapore, pointing out that the firm stopped publishing certain regional sales figures after Chinese revenue fell and Singaporean sales surged. He cited reports that only 1% of chips sold there remained in the country. “I don’t think we need the legislation. We have all the rules we need. We just need them enforced,” he said.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT AFP

Demand for answers within 10 days

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday Morning Futures” three days after Huang resigned, Bessent said he wants to know whether Nvidia used shell companies to dodge US restrictions and sell its most powerful chips to China. He called the question of whether the company knowingly allowed its most advanced AI chips to reach China more important than Huang’s affair.

Dismissing espionage speculation as a “canard,” Bessent said his primary concern is whether Nvidia’s corporate culture encouraged “seemingly illicit sales” to inflate earnings. He demanded answers from the company’s board and outside counsel within 10 days.