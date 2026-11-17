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Türkiye is willing to share its defense industry ecosystem and production capacity with NATO allies to boost development, production and procurement efforts, presenting itself as both a strong military ally and a robust manufacturing hub, according to the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB), Haluk Gorgun. Gorgun spoke on Tuesday at the opening of the NATO Edge 26 conference in Izmir.

Conference opens in Izmir

The three-day conference is organized by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the Turkish Army’s General Staff and the SSB. It has drawn 3,000 participants and 300 exhibiting firms from across the alliance.

Gorgun said Türkiye keeps proving itself through its advanced defense manufacturing capabilities, with $10.1 billion in exports last year, a massive portion of which went to NATO and EU member states. “The capabilities of our battle-proven systems demonstrate how we transformed our engineering expertise into effective solutions in the field,” he said, noting that NATO allies are aware of Türkiye’s growing role in global trends in drones and electronic warfare, particularly with cost-effective solutions.

Supply chain and the Turkish model

The alliance needs to move beyond suppliers and integrate new tech firms into its broader supply chain, Gorgun said, adding that Türkiye can contribute through its coordinated defense ecosystem of more than 4,000 defense firms, 110 technoparks and 204 universities. A key component of the model requires prime contractors to subcontract portions of their projects to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which in turn helps build a more resilient industrial base, he noted.

Gorgun recalled that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at the recent NATO Ankara summit that several allies are already looking at the Turkish defense model for potential adoption.

Cooperation strategy and startups

Türkiye is committed to the Industry-NATO Cooperation Strategy, Gorgun said, urging domestic defense firms and allies to support innovation and enhance interoperability between platforms. He noted that 35 Turkish firms took part in the first call for proposals of the NATO Engine initiative, a program designed to help startups grow their businesses.

“The spirit of cooperation guides our global partnerships,” he said. “Türkiye’s dynamic defense industry offers unprecedented opportunity for the Alliance; my message to industry representatives is clear: go and get to know our firms, seek ways to develop and produce together, forge partnerships extending far beyond this summit, and let’s produce more together,” he added.

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