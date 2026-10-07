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TÜMOSAN advances to the Tractor of the Year 2027 final

TÜMOSAN advances to the Tractor of the Year 2027 final

17:27, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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TÜMOSAN advances to the Tractor of the Year 2027 final
Tümosan

The 81.110Evo model has qualified as a finalist in its category at Tractor of the Year 2027, one of the world’s most prestigious tractor awards.

TÜMOSAN has achieved a major success at Tractor of the Year 2027, one of the most respected award programs in the international tractor industry. The company’s next-generation tractor, the 81.110Evo, was selected among the finalists in its category. TÜMOSAN reached the final in its first year of participation in the competition.

The first stage of the Tractor of the Year 2027 evaluation process took place during the “Let the Challenge Begin” event, held in Naples, Italy, from June 23–25, 2026. TÜMOSAN appeared before the international jury members for the first time, and the 81.110Evo was evaluated on its performance, technological features, innovative solutions, efficiency, and user-focused approach.

Following evaluations by an international jury of expert journalists representing leading European agricultural publications, the 81.110Evo was included among the models advancing to the final in its category. This success in its first year of participation once again demonstrated TÜMOSAN’s domestic engineering strength and international competitiveness.

Tractor of the Year, held since 1998, is regarded as one of the most prestigious award programs in the agricultural machinery sector. The finalists in the organization, which highlights innovative technologies and industry-leading tractor models, are determined by an independent international jury.

The 81.110Evo’s advancement to the final showed that TÜMOSAN’s expertise in R&D, engineering, and production is also recognized on the international platform.

The winners of the Tractor of the Year 2027 awards will be announced during EIMA International 2026, to be held in Italy in November 2026.

Titles :tümosan81110evotractor of the year 2027agricultural machinerytractor of the yeartractor industryeima international 2026italy
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