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Türkiye doubles global manufacturing share in 20 years: Minister

Türkiye doubles global manufacturing share in 20 years: Minister

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13:31, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 13:37, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye doubles global manufacturing share in 20 years: Minister
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Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir

Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said Türkiye has doubled its share of global manufacturing value added over the past two decades, noting that Ankara and Washington share the political will to deepen economic ties and advance toward their $100 billion bilateral trade target.


Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on Thursday that Türkiye has doubled its share of global manufacturing value added over the past two decades, highlighting the country's strengthened production infrastructure and expanding economic partnership with the United States.

Speaking at the ACE BPSC 2026 conference in Istanbul, Kacir noted that annual goods exports have risen from $36 billion in 2002 to $283 billion, underscoring Türkiye's integral role in European value chains. "We have doubled our share of global manufacturing value added thanks to the strong production infrastructure we have built over the past 20 years," he said, adding that engagement with American businesses remains central to bilateral relations.

R&D and industrial transformation

The minister pointed to significant advances in research and development capabilities, noting that Türkiye now hosts more than 1,700 R&D and design centers alongside over 13,000 companies operating across 115 technology parks. The national R&D workforce has expanded from 29,000 in the early 2000s to 311,000, with particular progress in defense manufacturing and electric vehicle production through the Togg brand.

Cooperation with international financial institutions has accelerated industrial modernization, according to the minister. The World Bank has provided more than $1 billion for industrial companies, smaller businesses and green technology startups, while collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has advanced efforts to secure €5 billion for green transformation investments.

Digital infrastructure and space

Türkiye aims to expand data center capacity to 1 gigawatt by 2030 while mobilizing at least $10 billion in private investment for artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and digital infrastructure. Assembly and integration of the country's lunar spacecraft has been completed, with launch planned for early 2027 following Ankara's accession to the Artemis Accords and the development of a spaceport in Somalia.

Infrastructure expansion

The government plans to expand industrial land from 160,000 hectares to 350,000 hectares by 2030, with Kacir highlighting the Zangezur Corridor, Development Road and Northern Marmara Railway as critical projects strengthening regional trade connections. Inviting US investors to participate, the minister called for concrete projects, stronger investment flows and deeper technology cooperation between the two countries.

Titles :mehmet fatih kacirace bpsc 2026toggmanufacturingworld bankebrdartemis accordszangezur corridor
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