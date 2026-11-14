Microsoft Says Consumer Products Fully Recovered

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Services restored after global outage

Microsoft said on Friday that its consumer products and services had fully recovered as of 1610GMT, while its Microsoft 365 enterprise services showed sustained recovery. The announcement followed a huge global outage.

“We've confirmed that the services across the previously affected environments have fully recovered and the backlog of email messages has been processed, thus this issue is remediated,” the company said in an update on its service status page.

Network upgrade blamed for disruption

Microsoft apologized for the outage, which disrupted access to email, Teams and its AI assistant Copilot for millions of users across at least 70 countries. The US tech giant attributed the disruption to a technical issue introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade, stressing that it was unrelated to cyberattacks or AI systems.