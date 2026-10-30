Seven candidates nominated for WHO director-general

The World Health Organization announced Thursday that seven candidates have been nominated by member states to become the next director-general of the UN health agency, with the successful candidate set to take office in August 2027. The nominees include former Qatari Health Minister Hanan Mohammed Al-Kuwari, who currently serves as adviser to the prime minister on public health, and Saudi Arabia's Hanan Balkhy, who directs the WHO Eastern Mediterranean regional office.

Also competing are Belgium's Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, and Spain's Maria P. Neira, a former director of the organization's environment and health department. Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, China's Li Song — secretary of the All-China Women's Federation and a former senior health official — and Armenian pediatric oncologist Gevorg Tamamyan complete the list, with Tamamyan put forward by Botswana rather than his home country.

Public forums scheduled in Geneva

The candidates will face questions at a public forum at WHO headquarters in Geneva on Nov. 18-19, allowing member states to assess their plans for the organization. The WHO Executive Board will narrow the field to five candidates in early 2027 before conducting interviews and nominating up to three finalists for consideration by the World Health Assembly.

A second public forum is scheduled for March 15, 2027, for those shortlisted. The assembly is expected to appoint the next director-general in May 2027, with the winner assuming office on Aug. 16, 2027.