Pope Leo XIV returns to Vatican after lung surgery

Hospital discharge

Pope Leo XIV returned to the Vatican on Saturday afternoon following five days of treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he underwent successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors detected a mass earlier this month, according to Vatican News. The pontiff proceeded directly to the papal apartments after receiving medical clearance, with physicians Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora confirming that morning blood tests and chest X-rays indicated a stable clinical condition suitable for discharge.

Surgical intervention

Surgeons removed the affected lung tissue during a 90-minute operation on Oct. 13, with laboratory analysis confirming a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, the Holy See Press Office stated. The pontiff had publicly announced the detection of the nodule on Oct. 11, disclosing that his medical advisors had recommended the procedure to remove the growth.

Upcoming engagements

Prior to departing the medical facility, the pope celebrated Mass in a dedicated worship room on the hospital's 10th floor, the Vatican reported. He is scheduled to lead the traditional Sunday noonday Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace, though officials have canceled all papal appointments through Oct. 20 to ensure adequate time for postoperative recuperation.