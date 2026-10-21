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UK government failures let COVID spread ‘like wildfire’ in care homes

UK government failures let COVID spread ‘like wildfire’ in care homes

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10:20, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:25, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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UK government failures let COVID spread ‘like wildfire’ in care homes
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Heather Hallett, chair of the UK's COVID-19 inquiry, said government failures left care homes insufficiently protected during the pandemic, noting that the absence of isolation guidance for hospital discharges allowed the virus to spread rapidly among vulnerable residents.

Heather Hallett, chair of the United Kingdom's public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic, said government failures left care homes insufficiently protected during the health crisis, allowing the virus to spread rapidly among elderly and vulnerable residents while discharge policies omitted critical isolation guidance.

Policy 'omissions' fueled transmission

Hallett told the inquiry that the failure to advise isolation for patients discharged from hospitals into care homes represented a "significant omission" that fueled transmission among residents and staff. "The adult social care sector as a whole appeared to be something of an afterthought, where the mantra of ‘protecting the NHS’ sometimes came at the expense of the users and providers of care," she said. "Care homes received insufficient protection at the time they most needed it. These failures created environments in care settings in which the virus could spread like wildfire," Hallett added.

'Immense emotional harm' from isolation

The inquiry chair also noted the emotional toll of restrictions that barred visits to care homes, stating they caused "immense emotional harm" and left residents experiencing "profound isolation and a sense of abandonment." "Most distressingly, some people were not permitted to be with their dying loved ones. Many remain racked by a guilt that they do not deserve to carry," Hallett said.

Death toll exceeds 43,000

Between March 2020 and July 2022, more than 43,000 people died from COVID-19 in UK care homes, according to the inquiry findings, underscoring the devastating impact of the pandemic on the country's adult social care sector. Hallett's report forms part of a broader examination of government decision-making during the health crisis.

Titles :heather hallettukcovid-19 inquirycare homesnhspandemicsocial careunited kingdom
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