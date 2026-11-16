A story that began with a water well: Hayra Vesile’s mission to change the world

A reality witnessed during a journey following his father’s passing led to the establishment of the Hayra Vesile Foundation, which today touches the lives of thousands of people from Africa to Asia. This journey, combining the traditional spirit of charitable foundations with sustainable projects to create lasting change, has continued since 2019.

Ali Ceylan’s life changed completely when, at the age of 23, he learned that his father had cancer. After supporting his family throughout the two-year illness, Ceylan began to reconsider the direction of modern life and his responsibilities as a human being following his father’s death. During this period, three principles became central to his life: never postponing acts of kindness, seeing humanity as one family, and remembering that love finds its true meaning through sacrifice.

After graduating from law school, Ceylan worked on legal matters for an organization carrying out humanitarian projects in Africa. He then decided to visit the region to see these projects firsthand. At a health center, he witnessed children falling ill from contaminated water sources, with some losing their lives. He also saw women and children forced to drink murky water they had found by digging into the sand during periods of drought.

The experience showed him that access to clean water was not merely a basic need but a fundamental issue shaping people’s lives, education, and economic futures. Upon returning to Türkiye, Ceylan shared what he had witnessed with his family and close circle. With the donations he collected, he arranged for a water well to be built in the village he had visited. What began as a collective effort by a handful of people gradually evolved into the Hayra Vesile Foundation.

A New Approach to Türkiye’s Tradition of Charitable Foundations

Today, Hayra Vesile has touched the lives of more than 200,000 people. The Foundation aims to increase that number to one million over the next ten years.

Its mission, however, extends beyond meeting immediate emergency needs. It also seeks to create the conditions that will prevent those same needs from recurring. Children being able to attend school once clean water becomes available, women having time for productive work instead of carrying water, and families being able to redirect resources previously spent on fighting illness toward other needs are all central to this approach.

This philosophy is also reflected in a vocational training project in Nigeria. Hayra Vesile provides training in electronic device repair to orphaned young women aged 18 to 21. The first program received 1,200 applications for just 20 places, demonstrating the strong interest in the initiative. Plans include providing repair kits to participants who complete their training and offering employment opportunities in a workshop operating under a cooperative model established by the Foundation. In this way, one-off financial assistance can give way to vocational skills, employment, and the prospect of a stable income.

Trust and Transparency as Core Priorities

Although Türkiye has a strong tradition of solidarity and charitable giving, how donations are used remains crucial to public trust in aid organizations. For this reason, the Hayra Vesile Foundation shares project information with donors, including GPS coordinates. All completed projects are also documented with photographs on its website and social media accounts. Ensuring that donors’ entrusted contributions reach their intended recipients in the most appropriate way is among the Foundation’s primary objectives.

The Turkish Flag: In the Skies and in People’s Hearts

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has reached millions of people through public institutions such as TİKA, AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent, YTB, and the Presidency of Religious Affairs. Civil society organizations also form an essential part of this bridge of humanitarian assistance. The Hayra Vesile Foundation is one of the building blocks of that bridge. Its aspiration is clear: to see the Turkish flag flying across all seven continents and held dear in the hearts of seven billion people.

What began as Ali Ceylan’s personal transformation has grown into a movement of compassion sustained by donors and volunteers. Hayra Vesile’s long-term ambition is not simply to reach more people, but to help create opportunities through which individuals can shape their own futures. This reflects the Foundation’s guiding belief: kindness is not only about meeting an immediate need; it is about becoming a means of lasting, positive change in people’s lives.