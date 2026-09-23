Beekeepers harvest wild honey from tree hollows on Mount Arnos in Van
, WednesdayU: Update: 13:00, 23/09/2026, Wednesday12:59, 23/09/2026
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Two beekeepers in eastern Türkiye have harvested wild honey produced by bees that escaped from managed hives and settled inside tree hollows on the slopes of Mount Arnos in Van province. Vahap Semo and Erkan Sevinc collected the honey on September 15, 2026, in the Catak district, after trekking for kilometers across difficult terrain to reach the remote site at an altitude of 3,547 meters.
Titles :honeybeekeepersVanTürkiyeharvest