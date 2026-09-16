Antarctic ozone hole expands beyond seasonal average

The Antarctic ozone hole has expanded rapidly in early September to cover an estimated 25 million square kilometers, roughly 5 million square kilometers above the seasonal average for the period, with forecasts suggesting further growth may occur through mid-September, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

Rapid expansion recorded

The service noted on Wednesday that the ozone hole had developed at a typical rate since the second half of August, consistent with patterns observed over the past 46 years, but the area grew sharply during the first half of September. Projections indicate the hole could widen further through mid-September as atmospheric conditions continue to evolve over the South Pole.

Chemical depletion drivers

Copernicus attributed the accelerated expansion to a sudden drop in minimum temperatures approximately 20 kilometers above the South Pole, where the region's stable polar vortex and stratospheric winds maintain the extremely cold conditions required for ozone depletion. These temperatures facilitate the formation of polar stratospheric clouds, which contribute to chemical ozone destruction by activating halogens in the presence of sunlight during the Southern Hemisphere's spring.

Historical context

Despite the rapid increase in surface area, other key indicators monitored by the service remained close to historical average levels, including the minimum ozone column value and the overall ozone mass deficit. The largest Antarctic ozone hole on record occurred in 2006, covering 29.6 million square kilometers, while human-made emissions have driven significant thinning of the protective layer that shields life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation.