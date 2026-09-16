Home
Life
Current
Antarctic ozone hole expands beyond seasonal average

Antarctic ozone hole expands beyond seasonal average

Elif Şanlı
12:16, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:19, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Antarctic ozone hole expands beyond seasonal average
AA
File photo

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said Wednesday that the Antarctic ozone hole has expanded rapidly to span an estimated 25 million square kilometers, exceeding the seasonal average by roughly 5 million square kilometers as stratospheric temperatures dropped sharply over the South Pole.

The Antarctic ozone hole has expanded rapidly in early September to cover an estimated 25 million square kilometers, roughly 5 million square kilometers above the seasonal average for the period, with forecasts suggesting further growth may occur through mid-September, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

Rapid expansion recorded

The service noted on Wednesday that the ozone hole had developed at a typical rate since the second half of August, consistent with patterns observed over the past 46 years, but the area grew sharply during the first half of September. Projections indicate the hole could widen further through mid-September as atmospheric conditions continue to evolve over the South Pole.

Chemical depletion drivers

Copernicus attributed the accelerated expansion to a sudden drop in minimum temperatures approximately 20 kilometers above the South Pole, where the region's stable polar vortex and stratospheric winds maintain the extremely cold conditions required for ozone depletion. These temperatures facilitate the formation of polar stratospheric clouds, which contribute to chemical ozone destruction by activating halogens in the presence of sunlight during the Southern Hemisphere's spring.

Historical context

Despite the rapid increase in surface area, other key indicators monitored by the service remained close to historical average levels, including the minimum ozone column value and the overall ozone mass deficit. The largest Antarctic ozone hole on record occurred in 2006, covering 29.6 million square kilometers, while human-made emissions have driven significant thinning of the protective layer that shields life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Titles :antarctic ozone holecopernicus atmosphere monitoring serviceozone layer depletionpolar stratospheric cloudsultraviolet radiationsouthern hemisphere spring
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026