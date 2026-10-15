The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of Colombia's decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, asserting that the move breaches binding United Nations resolutions and threatens to inflame regional tensions. In an official statement released from Ankara, the ministry said the unilateral step undermines decades of international consensus regarding the contested city's final status. The diplomatic rupture highlights growing international divisions over the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"This step violates relevant United Nations resolutions, particularly UN Security Council resolutions 476 (1980) and 478 (1980), and contradicts the legal principles set out in the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice," the ministry said. It added that "East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory," emphasizing that any measures altering the city's demographic or legal character lack international legitimacy.

Call for reversal

The statement urged the Colombian government to reconsider its controversial decision, warning that all states must refrain from actions that could further complicate efforts to resolve the longstanding conflict. Officials in Ankara stressed that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital—before a comprehensive peace agreement is reached—prejudges final status negotiations. Such moves, they noted, violate Palestinian rights to self-determination and undermine the two-state solution.

"We reiterate that the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region," the ministry added. Colombia's announcement marks a significant shift in its foreign policy orientation, drawing immediate criticism from Ankara amid concerns that the move will further isolate Palestinian efforts to secure statehood recognition.