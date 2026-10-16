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Macron reaffirms support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy

Macron reaffirms support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy

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13:12, 16/10/2026, Friday
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Macron reaffirms support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy
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French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to provide Ukraine with all necessary defense means during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday reaffirmed France's commitment to Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels, vowing to provide all necessary means for Kyiv to defend itself as Russia escalates its attacks. The two leaders met as Western allies grapple with shifting US pressure to curtail strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Macron vows continued assistance

Speaking after the meeting, Macron said on social media platform X that he had reiterated to Zelenskyy France's determination to stand alongside Ukraine and its people. "As Russia chooses to escalate because it is bogged down on the front line, it is essential that we collectively provide Ukraine with all the means necessary to defend itself," he said, adding that Ukraine must also be able to protect its civilian population and infrastructure. Macron noted that France remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its pursuit of a "solid and lasting peace."

Zelenskyy hails 'substantive' dialogue

Zelenskyy described the meeting as "very substantive" and expressed appreciation for France's efforts to counter Russian escalation. "France is helping as much as possible to find ways to respond to Russian escalation," the Ukrainian leader said, according to Anadolu Agency. He is attending the European Council gathering as Washington presses Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian energy sites and pursue negotiations to end the war that began in February 2022.

Diplomatic blitz continues

On the sidelines of the EU summit, Zelenskyy also held talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Belgium's King Philippe, and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The Ukrainian president is seeking to shore up European support amid concerns that potential shifts in US policy could leave Kyiv vulnerable as the conflict enters its fourth year.

Titles :emmanuel macronvolodymyr zelenskyyrussia-ukraine wareuropean councilbrusselsfrancenatodonald tusk
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