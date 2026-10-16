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Russia and Ukraine trade overnight strikes injuring 10 people

Russia and Ukraine trade overnight strikes injuring 10 people

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15:51, 16/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 19:17, 16/10/2026, Friday
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Russia and Ukraine trade overnight strikes injuring 10 people
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Officials in Moscow and Kyiv said that overnight aerial exchanges on Friday left at least 10 people injured and damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure across both countries, as Ukrainian air defenses intercepted the majority of a massive Russian drone wave while Russia reported repelling hundreds of Ukrainian unmanned aircraft.

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday reported overnight aerial exchanges that injured at least 10 people and damaged residential and industrial infrastructure across both countries as drone warfare intensified along the front lines.

Civilian impact in Ukraine

In the central Ukrainian city of Uman, a Russian strike injured five people and ignited fires in a 10-story residential building and a vehicle, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Telegram. Regional authorities in the coastal Odesa area reported that four additional people were injured in separate attacks that damaged seven private homes, an energy facility, and a household goods factory, adding that firefighters had extinguished the resulting blazes.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated on Telegram that its forces struck the Bloom logistics center in Teplodar, Odesa region, alleging the facility stored military and dual-use cargo for Ukrainian forces. Moscow's forces also hit a cargo ship carrying military supplies to Odesa port, the ministry said.

Air defense operations

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that its air defenses shot down or suppressed 114 of 149 Russian drones launched overnight, though 27 drones struck 24 locations and debris from intercepted aircraft fell at 14 sites. Independent verification of the claims from both sides remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 644 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, Crimea — which Moscow annexed in 2014 — and the Black Sea. The ministry did not specify the timeframe for the reported interceptions.

Attacks inside Russia

In Russia’s Rostov region, a Ukrainian drone attack injured one person in the Aksay district and damaged industrial and warehouse buildings, regional Gov. Yury Slyusar said on the social media platform Max. Falling drone debris sparked a fire at the site, he added, noting that emergency services were working at the scene.

Russian air defenses also repelled a Ukrainian drone attack targeting thermal infrastructure in the Vladimir regional capital, causing minor damage but no casualties, Gov. Alexander Avdeyev said on Telegram. The exchanges marked the latest in a series of escalating aerial attacks as the war entered its third year.

Titles :russia-ukraine wardrone attacksodesaumanrostov regionvladimir regioncivilian casualtiesrussian defense ministryukrainian air force
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