Trump blasts Zelenskyy over refinery strikes, demands Ukraine elections

US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a broadside against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over recent strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing that such attacks were driving up global energy prices while questioning the Ukrainian leader's suitability for office and calling for immediate elections in the war-torn country.

Refinery raids 'driving up prices'

Speaking from the White House during an interview with Newsmax's "Finnerty" program, Trump said attacks on facilities producing diesel fuel were counterproductive to global supply chains. "I think that's a disgrace. There's plenty of other targets," he said, criticizing Zelenskyy's tactical decisions. Trump added that targeting diesel refineries harmed international energy markets, stating: "When you shoot at diesel refineries where you make, you know, diesel oil and we need that, and the world needs that, then he's not doing a good service for the world."

'Not a good guy'

Beyond tactical criticisms, Trump directly attacked Zelenskyy's leadership character and commitment to peace negotiations. "Zelenskyy is not a good guy for us to deal with," Trump said, adding that the Ukrainian president claimed to want a settlement while actively resisting one. "He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't. No, I'm not a big fan of Zelenskyy," he added, endorsing calls for a two-month pause to allow elections. "I think you need an election."

Manpower and equipment

Trump highlighted Russia's significant manpower advantage over Ukraine, noting that Moscow could sustain heavy military losses while Kyiv lacked comparable reserves to replenish its ranks. He cited a recent interview with a Ukrainian woman who blamed Zelenskyy for the country's devastation and military losses, quoting her as saying: "Zelensky has destroyed our country." Despite acknowledging that Ukraine had received what he described as the "best equipment in the world" from Washington, Trump argued these technological advantages could not overcome Russia's numerical superiority in a prolonged conflict.