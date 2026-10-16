Home
World
America
Trump ballroom project draws $330M from tech giants, Adelson family

Trump ballroom project draws $330M from tech giants, Adelson family

Yenişafak English AA
09:54, 16/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:39, 16/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump ballroom project draws $330M from tech giants, Adelson family
File photo

Private donors committed $333 million to renovate the White House ballroom, with Nvidia, Apple and the Adelson family each pledging $25 million, according to a report.

Tech giants and GOP donors lead contributions

Private donors have committed $333 million to fund renovations for the White House ballroom, with internal records revealing major contributions from some of America's largest technology companies and prominent Republican benefactors, according to a Washington Post report published Thursday. Nvidia, Apple and the Adelson family each pledged $25 million — the largest disclosed amounts — while Microsoft committed $10 million and Google-related settlement funds contributed another $22 million. The documents list 67 donations exceeding $10,000 recorded by late last month, with at least $77 million coming from donors who sought anonymity.

Questions over transparency and timing

Ethics experts have raised concerns about the fundraising structure, which channels contributions through a nonprofit rather than conventional political donation systems, particularly as many donors maintain business interests tied to federal contracts and government regulations. Nvidia's contribution follows a major agreement with the Trump administration allowing the company to sell advanced chips to China despite national security concerns, the report noted. The Adelson family has long functioned as a major financial force within Republican politics while maintaining prominent support for Israel.

White House defends fundraising drive

White House spokesman Davis Ingle declined to discuss individual donations but described the donors as "a wide array of great American companies and generous individuals, all of whom are contributing to make the People's House better for generations to come." He dismissed criticism regarding potential conflicts of interest, stating: "The same critics who are alleging fake conflicts of interests, would also complain if American taxpayers were footing the bill for these long-overdue renovations." Ingle added that the administration will "relentlessly pursue those responsible for this cowardly leak while continuing to protect all those who give."

Titles :donald trumpwhite housenvidiamicrosoftadelson familyapplegooglewashington postrepublican party
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026