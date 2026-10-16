Trump ballroom project draws $330M from tech giants, Adelson family

Tech giants and GOP donors lead contributions

Private donors have committed $333 million to fund renovations for the White House ballroom, with internal records revealing major contributions from some of America's largest technology companies and prominent Republican benefactors, according to a Washington Post report published Thursday. Nvidia, Apple and the Adelson family each pledged $25 million — the largest disclosed amounts — while Microsoft committed $10 million and Google-related settlement funds contributed another $22 million. The documents list 67 donations exceeding $10,000 recorded by late last month, with at least $77 million coming from donors who sought anonymity.

Questions over transparency and timing

Ethics experts have raised concerns about the fundraising structure, which channels contributions through a nonprofit rather than conventional political donation systems, particularly as many donors maintain business interests tied to federal contracts and government regulations. Nvidia's contribution follows a major agreement with the Trump administration allowing the company to sell advanced chips to China despite national security concerns, the report noted. The Adelson family has long functioned as a major financial force within Republican politics while maintaining prominent support for Israel.

White House defends fundraising drive

White House spokesman Davis Ingle declined to discuss individual donations but described the donors as "a wide array of great American companies and generous individuals, all of whom are contributing to make the People's House better for generations to come." He dismissed criticism regarding potential conflicts of interest, stating: "The same critics who are alleging fake conflicts of interests, would also complain if American taxpayers were footing the bill for these long-overdue renovations." Ingle added that the administration will "relentlessly pursue those responsible for this cowardly leak while continuing to protect all those who give."