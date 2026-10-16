US Justice Department sues California over noncitizen voter registrations

Federal complaint alleges ineligible registrations

The US Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security filed a federal complaint Thursday against California alleging more than 20,000 likely noncitizens remain registered to vote in the state, according to court documents released by the agencies. Federal officials conducted a preliminary analysis comparing publicly available California voter-registration records with federal immigration databases to identify potentially ineligible registrants who are prohibited from voting in federal elections under longstanding federal statutes.

The review flagged individuals believed to be noncitizens based on immigration data, and DHS noted the analysis remains ongoing while investigators continue examining the records for additional ineligible entries. The Justice Department alleges California allowed individuals believed to be ineligible to remain on its voter rolls and claims the state failed to take corrective action after federal officials previously raised concerns about the registrations.

Officials warn of electoral integrity risks

"State-facilitated voter fraud is unacceptable in the United States of America," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement issued Thursday following the court filing. Blanche added that if the allegations are established in court, California would have undermined confidence in the electoral system and violated laws protecting the country's representative form of government.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said federal officials reviewed publicly available California voter-registration files and compared relevant records with federal immigration data to identify people believed to be noncitizens. "This preliminary analysis has identified a significant number of individuals in California who are likely noncitizens and appear to be registered to vote; the analysis and review remain ongoing," he said.

Administration expands election oversight ahead of midterms

The lawsuit represents the latest effort by President Donald Trump's administration to expand federal oversight of elections ahead of the midterms on Nov. 3, as Republicans face a competitive fight to maintain control of both chambers of Congress in the upcoming contests. The Justice Department said it would continue investigating suspected voter fraud and pursuing legal action to enforce federal election laws in the lead-up to the November elections.