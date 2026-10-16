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US senators demand Pentagon probe into Starshield disruptions in Ukraine

US senators demand Pentagon probe into Starshield disruptions in Ukraine

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13:52, 16/10/2026, Friday
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US senators demand Pentagon probe into Starshield disruptions in Ukraine
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A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday called for an immediate Pentagon watchdog investigation into reported disruptions of SpaceX's Starshield satellite service in Ukraine earlier this week, warning that interruptions to critical communications may have endangered American diplomatic and military personnel during Russian air raids.

A bipartisan group of nine US senators on Thursday called for an immediate investigation by the Pentagon's watchdog into reported disruptions of Starshield satellite communications in Ukraine earlier this week, warning that service interruptions may have endangered American diplomatic and military personnel unable to reach designated shelters during Russian air raids.

Safety concerns for US personnel

The lawmakers said the reported disruptions raised serious concerns about the safety of US diplomatic, military and security personnel operating in Ukraine. "We are particularly alarmed by incidents in which U.S. diplomatic, military, and security personnel were unable to reach designated bunkers during Russian air raids, amid reported disruptions to intelligence-sharing and early-warning capabilities," they wrote. The senators asked the inspector general to determine whether American personnel were unable to reach shelter because of interruptions to critical communications or warning systems, and warned that such interruptions in an active war zone could have life-threatening consequences.

Authorization and contractor coordination

In a letter to Defense Department Inspector General Platte Moring III, the senators urged an investigation into whether US officials approved or had advance knowledge of the reported disruptions. They also asked whether decisions by the Defense Department or its contractors contributed to the interruptions, whether the disruptions were preventable, and whether the Pentagon had adequately coordinated with contractors to ensure service continuity. "The United States government has a fundamental obligation to protect American personnel serving overseas," they wrote. "The possibility that American personnel were endangered by preventable disruptions, inadequate coordination, or decisions made by their own government demands immediate scrutiny and accountability," they added.

Service capabilities and restrictions

Starshield, developed by SpaceX, is a satellite communications system designed specifically for government and national security applications, distinct from the company's broader Starlink internet service that has maintained connectivity for Ukrainian forces and other users during Russia's ongoing war. The senators noted that Ukraine previously had service arrangements allowing unrestricted speeds and questioned reported limitations on those capabilities. "To use Starshield and Starlink as intended, Ukraine needs access to unlimited speeds, which was its service arrangement prior to this reported restriction," they stated. The letter was led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and co-signed by Senators Thom Tillis, Dick Durbin, Susan Collins, Jack Reed, John Cornyn, Chris Coons, Lisa Murkowski and Richard Blumenthal.

Titles :jeanne shaheenplatte moring iiistarshieldstarlinkspacexpentagonus senateukraine warsatellite communications
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