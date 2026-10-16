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UK defense secretary urges closer US cooperation for transatlantic security

UK defense secretary urges closer US cooperation for transatlantic security

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13:22, 16/10/2026, Friday
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UK defense secretary urges closer US cooperation for transatlantic security
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UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said Thursday that closer cooperation between Britain and America has rarely been more important, urging the allies to think boldly and act decisively while emphasizing NATO's central role in safeguarding transatlantic security during his address in Washington.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting on Thursday called for deeper cooperation between the United Kingdom and the United States, warning that the transatlantic alliance faces unprecedented challenges that demand bold action and decisive leadership from both nations.

Washington address

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC, Streeting emphasized the enduring strategic partnership between London and Washington. "There has rarely been a more important time for Britain and America to come together to think boldly and to act decisively," he said, stressing the importance of NATO in maintaining global stability.

Historical foundations

Recalling the establishment of the alliance following World War II, Streeting said "US security could not be separated from the security of Europe." He urged allies to draw lessons from history as they confront emerging threats. "The cost of defending peace today can be far smaller than the price of restoring it tomorrow," he added.

Evolving threats

Streeting also highlighted the need for NATO members to adapt to changes in modern warfare, including the growing use of artificial intelligence, drones, cyber capabilities and autonomous weapons. He argued that military strength increasingly depends on innovation, rapid production and affordable equipment. The UK will contribute to European defense primarily through NATO, he added, stressing that Britain was already stepping up its leadership role.

Titles :wes streetinguk defense secretaryus-uk relationsnato alliancetransatlantic securitymodern warfareartificial intelligence
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