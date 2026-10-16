Israeli drone strike wounds four in Gaza despite ceasefire

Drone strike in Gaza City

Four Palestinians were wounded, one critically, when an Israeli drone struck a pedestrian in front of a cafe in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood on Thursday, severing the victim's limb and exacerbating tensions amid fragile ceasefire arrangements, medical sources said. Witnesses told Anadolu the drone targeted an individual passing through the northern district, leaving the person in critical condition.

Coastal shelling and demolitions

The attack came as Israeli forces conducted extensive demolitions and detonations in eastern parts of the city, with explosions heard across the Gaza Strip. Israeli warships fired more than 40 times along Rafah's southern coastline over a two-hour period on Thursday, witnesses said, describing intermittent shelling that coincided with heavy gunfire from military vehicles and helicopters.

Ceasefire violations mount

No casualties were reported from the coastal barrage, though southern Khan Younis saw increased troop activity with forces firing toward tents sheltering displaced civilians. The attacks marked the latest breach of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which reported that Israeli violations have killed 1,505 Palestinians and wounded 5,332 others as of Thursday. Since October 2023, Israel's military offensive — backed by Washington — has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, destroying 90 percent of the territory's infrastructure, the ministry added.