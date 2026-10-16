Türkiye urges action on Israeli violations of international law

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Friday urged the international community to take concrete steps against Israeli violations of international law, warning that silence in the face of persistent breaches undermines the rules-based global order.

Gaza genocide and 'test for humanity'

Addressing the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Rome, Kurtulmus said the erosion of the rules-based international order is starkly reflected in the years-long humanitarian catastrophe and genocide in Gaza and the wider region. "We cannot let impunity go unpunished," he said, calling on parliaments to assume an active role in ending the suffering of the Gazan people and violations of international humanitarian law. "We can no longer turn a blind eye to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the wider region and the blatant human rights violations and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Israeli government against the people of Palestine," he added.

Regional aggression beyond Gaza

Kurtulmus warned that Israeli aggression is not confined to Gaza, stating that "Destruction, displacement, and settlers' violence persist in the West Bank, and Israel continues to threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of regional countries, including Syria and Lebanon." "This is not merely a political question but also a test for the humanity's common conscience," Kurtulmus said.

Failing order and role of parliaments

Kurtulmus warned that the current international order has proven its inability to prevent conflicts and wars, noting that the war between Russia and Ukraine has continued for almost five years and turned into a war of attrition affecting all of Europe. He highlighted that the same order has failed to stop the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli government in Gaza for more than three years, undermining its legitimacy and function. "Placing the entire burden of resolving crises on the UN and relying solely on UN reform will not yield results," he said, adding that parliamentary diplomacy can complement traditional efforts and keep communication channels open.