War's ecological toll

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Friday that the US-Israeli war against Iran is causing severe ecological damage, telling the COP17 Leaders' Summit in Yerevan that military aggression threatens biodiversity and natural resources across the region, according to Armenpress. Speaking at the opening session, he emphasized that the destruction of ecosystems extends far beyond immediate conflict zones.

Addressing the gathering in the Armenian capital, Pezeshkian stated that conflicts destroy forests, fertile lands and wetlands while weapons release hazardous chemicals into the environment. "The destruction of the natural environment is a direct consequence of war," he said. "This issue poses a serious threat to the well-being of future generations in our region, including Iran."

Regional leaders urge cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for environmental commitments to be translated into concrete outcomes, warning that desertification and water scarcity now threaten sustainable development worldwide. "For millions of people, water shortages and degraded land have already become a daily reality," he told delegates. "The most difficult consequence is that this process extends beyond borders, undermining sustainable development and threatening global stability."

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov urged strengthened international cooperation to address global environmental challenges, reaffirming Bishkek's support for the Yerevan Platform on Mountain and Freshwater Ecosystems. Armenia holds the presidency of COP17, which convenes government delegations through October 30 to assess progress in biodiversity conservation.