Home
World
Asia
Iranian president warns US-Israeli war destroying ecosystems

Iranian president warns US-Israeli war destroying ecosystems

Yenişafak English AA
17:59, 16/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 19:34, 16/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iranian president warns US-Israeli war destroying ecosystems
File photo

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the COP17 summit that the US-Israeli war is releasing hazardous chemicals, urging urgent action to protect regional biodiversity.

War's ecological toll

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Friday that the US-Israeli war against Iran is causing severe ecological damage, telling the COP17 Leaders' Summit in Yerevan that military aggression threatens biodiversity and natural resources across the region, according to Armenpress. Speaking at the opening session, he emphasized that the destruction of ecosystems extends far beyond immediate conflict zones.

Addressing the gathering in the Armenian capital, Pezeshkian stated that conflicts destroy forests, fertile lands and wetlands while weapons release hazardous chemicals into the environment. "The destruction of the natural environment is a direct consequence of war," he said. "This issue poses a serious threat to the well-being of future generations in our region, including Iran."

Regional leaders urge cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for environmental commitments to be translated into concrete outcomes, warning that desertification and water scarcity now threaten sustainable development worldwide. "For millions of people, water shortages and degraded land have already become a daily reality," he told delegates. "The most difficult consequence is that this process extends beyond borders, undermining sustainable development and threatening global stability."

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov urged strengthened international cooperation to address global environmental challenges, reaffirming Bishkek's support for the Yerevan Platform on Mountain and Freshwater Ecosystems. Armenia holds the presidency of COP17, which convenes government delegations through October 30 to assess progress in biodiversity conservation.

Titles :masoud pezeshkianirancop17yerevankassym-jomart tokayevkazakhstanbiodiversityus-israeli war
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026