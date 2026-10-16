Greek Cypriot MPs accused of turning parliament into Israel lobby

AKEL, the main left-wing opposition party in the Greek Cypriot Administration, on Thursday condemned six lawmakers for establishing a local chapter of the Israel Allies Foundation, accusing them of transforming parliament into an advocacy platform for Israeli interests amid mounting regional tensions over Gaza.

Parliamentary launch

The controversy erupted after legislators from the center-right DISY, centrist DIKO, and nationalist ELAM parties announced the formation earlier this week. The same parties had launched a Greek Cypriot chapter of the Transatlantic Friends of Israel merely two weeks prior, according to the Cyprus Mail.

Opposition backlash

AKEL sharply criticized the initiative, calling the moves "extremely provocative" and "unprecedented" in the history of parliament. The party also highlighted the role of the American Jewish Committee — which founded the Transatlantic Friends of Israel network — and its campaigns to oppose UN resolutions and mechanisms it considers "anti-Israel."

Government participation

The opposition party pointed to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry's conclusion in September 2025 that genocide had been committed in Gaza, noting that several traditional Western allies had recently imposed sanctions on Israeli officials. AKEL also directed criticism at the administration of President Nikos Christodoulides, citing the participation of Cabinet ministers in the group's launch event and the president's own reception of the organization's leadership.