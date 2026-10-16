Iranian Navy reports tanker fire in Gulf of Oman

Restricted Zone Incident

The Iranian Navy's Public Relations Office announced Friday that surveillance teams detected a burning oil tanker during routine operations in the eastern Gulf of Oman, stating that the vessel had switched off its automatic tracking systems while navigating a prohibited area. The announcement came via state broadcaster IRIB, which carried the official statement detailing the incident east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The navy warned that unauthorized transit through restricted maritime corridors poses serious security risks to commercial shipping. The statement did not identify the vessel, its flag state, or operator, nor did it specify the cause of the fire or report any casualties among the crew.

Pattern of Maritime Incidents

The incident marks the latest in a string of maritime emergencies near the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, the navy reported another tanker fire under similar circumstances involving a vessel with disabled tracking systems. On Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that a container ship carrying over 2,500 containers sank after striking a naval mine south of the strait while traversing an unauthorized route.

Maritime traffic through the vital chokepoint has faced severe disruptions since the United States and Israel launched military attacks against Iran on February 28. The IRGC Navy has warned local fishermen to exercise caution regarding containers floating on the surface following this week's sinking, as Tehran and Washington remain at odds over navigation rights through the strategic passage that handles a significant portion of global oil and gas shipments.