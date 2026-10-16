Houthi commander killed by Yemeni forces in Taiz: Official

Senior commander slain

Yemeni media spokesman Fayyad al-Noman said on Friday that government forces had killed Brigadier General Abdulrahman Mohammed Sufyan Wajih al-Din, also known as Abu al-Karrar, during intense clashes near Mount Han in the southwestern city of Taiz, according to Anadolu Agency. Al-Noman announced the death on the social media platform X, identifying the slain officer as director of Dhi al-Sufal in Ibb province and a senior figure in the Houthi military structure.

Front line flashpoint

Officials did not specify when the clash occurred or provide further details on the circumstances of the killing, and there was no immediate comment from Houthi authorities regarding the incident. Taiz has remained a major flashpoint in Yemen's war, with government troops and Houthi fighters engaged in repeated battles for control of the strategic southwestern city and its surrounding highlands.

Protracted conflict

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. Fighting has continued around key cities including Taiz despite repeated diplomatic efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire, leaving the region locked in a protracted stalemate.