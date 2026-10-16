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Houthis strike Yemen's Presidential Palace in Aden with ballistic missiles

Houthis strike Yemen's Presidential Palace in Aden with ballistic missiles

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09:48, 16/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:20, 16/10/2026, Friday
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Houthis strike Yemen's Presidential Palace in Aden with ballistic missiles
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The Houthi group targeted the Al-Maashiq Presidential Palace in Yemen's interim capital of Aden with five ballistic missiles on Thursday, killing three security guards while Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani and cabinet members remained unharmed inside the compound, government sources said.

The Houthi group fired five ballistic missiles at the Al-Maashiq Presidential Palace in Yemen's interim capital of Aden on Thursday. Three members of the security detail were killed and several others wounded while Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani and government officials were inside the compound, sources within the administration told Anadolu.

Attack details

The strike marked the first such attack on the palace since fighting resumed in July following the collapse of a 2022 truce. Houthi forces also shelled civilian homes near the compound and launched "several ballistic missiles" at residential neighborhoods in Marib, according to the government-run Saba news agency, while social media footage showed columns of smoke rising from within the palace grounds.

The Information Ministry confirmed that al-Zindani and members of the government were "safe" following the assault. An initial count indicated multiple casualties among the palace guard, and the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV cited an unnamed military source who confirmed the targeting without providing additional operational details.

Houthi claims

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare said on Telegram that the group had targeted "Saudi war operations headquarters" in Aden. The movement considers "any Saudi military presence a legitimate target" for future attacks, he added, as the country remains locked in a war that began when the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014 and a Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year.

Titles :houthisyemenadenal-maashiq palaceshaya al-zindaniyahya saresaudi-led coalitionballistic missilesmarib
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