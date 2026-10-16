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Saudi coalition intercepts cruise missile, drones over kingdom

Saudi coalition intercepts cruise missile, drones over kingdom

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09:55, 16/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:41, 16/10/2026, Friday
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Saudi coalition intercepts cruise missile, drones over kingdom
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The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced Thursday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile and three drones above several regions of Saudi Arabia including the holy city of Medina, as officials in Riyadh reported mounting civilian casualties from weeks of cross-border attacks targeting the kingdom's airports.

Interceptions over kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced Thursday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile and three drones above several regions of the kingdom, including the holy city of Medina. Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki stated that the cruise missile was destroyed over the western region without causing casualties or damage, though he did not identify the launch source or intended target.

Al-Maliki later reported that air defenses had shot down a drone above Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, without providing further details. In separate statements, the coalition said it had intercepted another drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward the south, and earlier announced the destruction of a drone above the Eastern Province.

Houthi denial

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree denied that the group carried out any attacks against Saudi territory on Thursday. "The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they have not carried out any operation targeting Saudi territory today," Saree said in a statement, referring to the group's forces. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the coalition's later announcements regarding the Medina and Eastern Province interceptions.

Airport attacks toll

The announcements came as the coalition revealed mounting civilian casualties from recent attacks on Saudi airports. Al-Maliki told a news conference in Riyadh that 19 people had been killed and 364 injured in strikes on the kingdom's airports since Oct. 5, with King Khalid International Airport suffering 20 attacks between Oct. 7 and 11 alone. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015, with the rebels controlling the national capital Sanaa and several provinces since 2014.

Titles :turki al-malikiyahya sareesaudi arabiayemenhouthismedinariyadhsaudi-led coalitionking khalid international airportyemen war
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