Syrian FM arrives in Riyadh with high-level delegation

Official Visit to Saudi Arabia

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday as head of a high-level delegation for an official visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties, the state-run SANA news agency reported. The visit comes within the framework of strengthening consultations and developing relations between Damascus and Riyadh, according to the agency.

Details regarding the duration of the trip and Shaibani's specific meeting schedule were not immediately disclosed. The agency did not specify which Saudi officials the delegation is scheduled to meet during the visit.

Regional Security Cooperation

The trip follows a telephone conversation between Shaibani and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday, during which the Syrian minister expressed Syria's full solidarity with the kingdom in the face of Houthi attacks targeting civilian facilities. Shaibani emphasized that Saudi security represents an integral part of Syria's own security and that of the wider region, SANA said.

Bilateral Engagement History

The two foreign ministers last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, where they discussed strengthening cooperation and reviewed regional and international developments. Shaibani also traveled to Riyadh in July for talks with Prince Faisal focused on bilateral relations, ways to develop cooperation, regional developments and issues of mutual interest.