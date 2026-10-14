



Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said Wednesday that warning alerts were activated in the capital Riyadh and the nearby Al-Kharj governorate over potential threats before authorities announced that the danger had passed.

The National Early Warning Platform issued notifications to residents of both locations warning of potential danger, the agency said in a statement. In subsequent alerts, the Civil Defense stated that the danger had passed in both Riyadh and Al-Kharj, which lies southeast of the capital.

Recent attacks on Saudi territory

Saudi authorities did not immediately specify the nature of the threats that prompted the emergency measures. The kingdom has faced a series of missile and drone attacks amid escalating hostilities with Yemen's Houthi group.

Casualties and damage reported

Early Wednesday, Saudi authorities said four people were injured and 15 homes sustained minor damage after debris from two intercepted cruise missiles fell in Riyadh on Tuesday. The Saudi-led coalition also announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in Al-Kharj, while an attack on an Aramco administrative building sparked a small fire in Dhahran.