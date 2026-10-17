An Israeli drone strike killed one Palestinian and wounded several others in Gaza City on Saturday, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The attack marked the latest in a series of violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Saturday's casualties

The unmanned aircraft targeted a gathering of civilians in the Tuffah neighborhood, located northeast of the city, leaving an unidentified young man dead and multiple others injured, WAFA said, citing medical sources. The strike caused casualties among the civilian population in the area, according to the agency's report.

Military operations expand

Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in areas south of Khan Younis on Saturday, while artillery shelling was reported in eastern Gaza City, the agency added. These operations coincided with the drone attack and underscored the continued military pressure on the Palestinian territory despite the formal truce.

Ceasefire toll mounts

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,493 Palestinians and injured 5,299 others since the Oct. 10 agreement took effect, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the territory on Wednesday, medical sources said.