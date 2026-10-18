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Egypt parliament to vote on Saudi defense authorization

Egypt parliament to vote on Saudi defense authorization

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09:50, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:18, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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Egypt parliament to vote on Saudi defense authorization
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Egypt's parliament convenes Sunday to authorize military assistance to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks. President Sisi requested the emergency session.

Parliamentary session called

Egypt's parliament will convene an emergency plenary session on Sunday following President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's call for authorization to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia should Riyadh request support, state media reported on Saturday. "In light of the president's request, it has been decided to hold the council's plenary session at 1 pm (1000GMT) tomorrow, Sunday, 18 October 2026," the legislative body said in a statement cited by Al-Ahram newspaper.

Sisi pledges support

Speaking at the Egyptian Military Academy's graduation ceremony in the New Capital on Saturday, Sisi said Cairo would take all necessary measures to defend Saudi Arabia if Riyadh formally requested assistance. He emphasized that any military action would require prior authorization from the legislature, prompting the call for the emergency session.

Regional tensions

The move comes as Saudi Arabia faces renewed attacks from Yemen's Houthi group following the collapse of a 2022 truce earlier this year. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.

Titles :egyptabdel-fattah el-sisisaudi arabiayemenhouthiegyptian parliamentsanaamiddle eastsaudi-led coalition
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