Egypt's Sisi rules out extending term beyond 2030

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Saturday that his term in office will conclude in 2030, ruling out any constitutional amendments to extend his rule and insisting that the nation's charter "will not be touched."

Sisi rules out term extension

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, Sisi stated that the matter is "completely settled." He emphasized that the constitution defines the armed forces' role in protecting the constitutional order, democracy and the fundamental pillars of the state.

"I will not leave the Egyptian state until it is brimming with its own people capable of shouldering responsibility," Sisi said, noting that a new generation of leaders is currently being prepared through the military academy. He stressed that the constitution "will not be touched" and that he remains committed to preventing any violations of democratic norms.

Egypt vows to defend Gulf allies

Sisi also declared that Egypt is prepared to take any measures requested by Saudi Arabia to defend the kingdom's security and sovereignty. "We will take any measure to protect Saudi Arabia," he said, adding that he would convene an emergency parliamentary session to authorize such action if requested. "We stand firmly to protect and defend the territories of our brothers in the Gulf," he added, according to state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.