Wife of UK security adviser faces scrutiny over Palestine Action post

Social media post draws police attention

Sarah Helm, an author and journalist who is married to Jonathan Powell, Britain's national security adviser, published the message on X on October 15 while responding to a televised discussion about author Sally Rooney. "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action," Helm wrote, referring to the direct action group that London proscribed as a terrorist organization earlier this year. Rooney recently announced she would use her book royalties to support the activist network, prompting several major UK booksellers to announce they would no longer supply her novels.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had been made aware of Helm's post and were reviewing its contents for potential criminality. "It is in the process of being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required," a spokesperson said, according to the BBC. Downing Street moved quickly to distance itself from the matter, with a spokeswoman stating Helm was "an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity."

Political reactions split over prosecution

Reform UK lawmaker Danny Kruger wrote to Prime Minister Keir Starmer to raise formal concerns about the post, while the Campaign Against Antisemitism issued a public call for Powell to denounce his wife's remarks. Green Party leader Zack Polanski offered a starkly different assessment, saying Helm "should be commended for her bravery," and urged the government to lift the controversial ban on Palestine Action immediately.

Proscription law faces Supreme Court test

The British government designated Palestine Action as a terrorist entity in 2025, rendering membership or expressed support punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The move has triggered widespread protests and a sweeping police response, with an estimated 3,700 people arrested across the UK for publicly backing the group and around 2,500 subsequently charged under terrorism legislation. Their cases remain pending while a legal challenge to the proscription works its way through the courts, with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the landmark case next month.