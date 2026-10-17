Home
World
Europe
Wife of UK security adviser faces scrutiny over Palestine Action post

Wife of UK security adviser faces scrutiny over Palestine Action post

Yenişafak English AA
14:05, 17/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 14:31, 17/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Wife of UK security adviser faces scrutiny over Palestine Action post
File Photo

Sarah Helm, wife of British national security adviser Jonathan Powell, faces police scrutiny over a social media post voicing support for Palestine Action, a proscribed organization, as the Metropolitan Police assess whether to launch a criminal investigation.

Social media post draws police attention

Sarah Helm, an author and journalist who is married to Jonathan Powell, Britain's national security adviser, published the message on X on October 15 while responding to a televised discussion about author Sally Rooney. "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action," Helm wrote, referring to the direct action group that London proscribed as a terrorist organization earlier this year. Rooney recently announced she would use her book royalties to support the activist network, prompting several major UK booksellers to announce they would no longer supply her novels.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had been made aware of Helm's post and were reviewing its contents for potential criminality. "It is in the process of being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required," a spokesperson said, according to the BBC. Downing Street moved quickly to distance itself from the matter, with a spokeswoman stating Helm was "an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity."

Political reactions split over prosecution

Reform UK lawmaker Danny Kruger wrote to Prime Minister Keir Starmer to raise formal concerns about the post, while the Campaign Against Antisemitism issued a public call for Powell to denounce his wife's remarks. Green Party leader Zack Polanski offered a starkly different assessment, saying Helm "should be commended for her bravery," and urged the government to lift the controversial ban on Palestine Action immediately.

Proscription law faces Supreme Court test

The British government designated Palestine Action as a terrorist entity in 2025, rendering membership or expressed support punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The move has triggered widespread protests and a sweeping police response, with an estimated 3,700 people arrested across the UK for publicly backing the group and around 2,500 subsequently charged under terrorism legislation. Their cases remain pending while a legal challenge to the proscription works its way through the courts, with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the landmark case next month.

Titles :sarah helmjonathan powellpalestine actionsally rooneymetropolitan policeuk terrorism lawssupreme court
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026