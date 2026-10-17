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Russian strikes kill 1, injure 24 in overnight Ukraine attacks

Russian strikes kill 1, injure 24 in overnight Ukraine attacks

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11:36, 17/10/2026, Saturday
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Russian strikes kill 1, injure 24 in overnight Ukraine attacks
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Ukrainian officials said one person died and 24 were wounded in Russian strikes on southern regions, as both sides exchanged hundreds of drones and missiles.

Ukrainian regional officials reported on Saturday that overnight Russian strikes killed one civilian and injured 24 others across the country's southern regions, as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged aerial bombardments involving hundreds of drones and missiles in the latest escalation of the war.

Civilian impact in southern regions

In the southern Kherson region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said a Russian airstrike killed one person and wounded 19 others, bringing the total casualties in the area to 20. Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Governor Mykhailo Semikin reported that five people were injured when attacks struck residential neighborhoods, damaging multi-story apartment buildings and setting parked vehicles ablaze.

Mass drone and missile exchanges

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched more than 330 drones and missiles overnight in one of the largest aerial assaults of recent weeks, adding that air defenses suppressed or shot down 293 of the aerial targets. Moscow's Defense Ministry stated its forces conducted a "massive strike" targeting metallurgical plants, transformer manufacturing facilities and critical energy infrastructure in the industrial cities of Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr.

The Russian ministry also said air defenses intercepted and destroyed 610 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea — which Moscow annexed in 2014 — and adjacent waters. Independent verification of the claims from either side remains difficult amid the ongoing hostilities.

Titles :russia-ukraine warvolodymyr zelenskyyvladimir putinkhersonzaporizhzhiarussian defense ministryukrainian air forcecrimea
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